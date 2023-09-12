9/12/23 NXT Coverage

The opening credits roll, followed by a recap of some of the happenings from last week’s show. We then see Becky Lynch arriving to the Performance Center earlier today.

Booker T and Vic Joseph are on commentary from Orlando, Florida.

—

Match #1 – #1 Contender’s (NXT Championship) Match: Ilja Dragunov vs. Wes Lee

Lee knocks Dragunov into the corner with a forearm shot, and then follows with body shots. Dragunov comes back with a knee strike, but Lee keeps the advantage and takes Dragunov down. Dragunov comes back and backs Lee into the corner. Dragunov delivers forearm strikes, but Lee comes back with quick body shots. Dragunov drops Lee with a right hand and goes for an enzuigiri, but Lee ducks and delivers a dropkick to the Dragunov’s neck. Lee runs the ropes, but Dragunov drops him with a chop and follows with a series of German suplexes. Lee lands on his feet on the last one and kicks Dragunov to the floor. Lee takes Dragunov out with a dive through the ropes, and then sends him into the barricade with another dive. Lee goes for a third dive, but Dragunov counters with a kick to the head and sends Lee onto the announce table with another German suplex as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Dragunov delivers rapid-fire chops in the corner. Dragunov goes for a spinning back fist, but Lee blocks it. Dragunov delivers a chop and goes for a power bomb, but Lee counters with a spike hurricanrana and gets a two count. They exchage shots and Lee takes advantage. Lee delivers an uppercut, but Dragunov comes back with a shot. Lee delivers a spinning heel kick and follows with a double stomp. Lee chops and shots in the corner, but Dragunov blocks the last one and drops Lee with a chop. Lee comes back with a Spanish Fly and goes for the cover, but Dragunov kicks out. Dragunov comes back with elbow strikes and goes for a German suplex, but Lee gets free. Dragunov comes back with a knee strike to the midsection and follows with elbow strikes. Dragunov slams Lee down and goes for the cover, but Lee kicks out. Lee comes back with elbow strikes and drops Dragunov with a DDT. Dragunov rolls to the floor, but Lee dives over the ring post to take him down. Lee gets Dragunov back into the ring and goes up top. Dragunov cuts him off and climbs as well.

Dragunov drops Lee with a superplex and delivers the H-Bomb. Dragunov goes for the cover, but Lee kicks out. Dragunov goes for Torpedo Moscow, but Lee counters with a knee strike. Dragunov comes right back with an H-Bomb back of Lee’s head and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Ilja Dragunov

-After the match, the NXT Champion, Carmelo Hayes, comes to the entrance way. He and Dragunov stare each other down as Lee walks away.

—

The NXT Women’s Champion, Tiffany Stratton, is shown arriving to the Performance Center earlier today.

—

The aftermath of the No Disqualification Match between Bron Breakker and Von Wagner, where Breakker slammed the ring steps into the head of Wagner, from last week’s episode is shown. Joseph says Wagner has been diagnosed with a small skull fracture and a timetable for recovery has yet to be determined.

—

Baron Corbin makes his way to the ring. Corbin says he sat at ringside last week and had to watch the feed cut to black as Breakker smashes Wagner’s head with the ring steps. Corbin says he doesn’t like Wagner, but his story with brain surgeries is very real and Breakker took advantage of that. Corbin says Wagner will never be the same again and calls Breakker to the ring. Corbin says what Breakker did last week was freakin’ awesome, and Breakker gets into the ring. Breakker calls Corbin an idiot and says he did what he did because Wagner put him through a table, not to gain Corbin’s approval. Breakker says he loved every second of it, and Corbin says he was coming out here to be nice.

Corbin says Breakker is so angry and meaner than evil, and then tells him to try ending an Olympic gold medalist career like he has done twice. Corbin says he stood toe-to-toe with The Undertaker and has fought Roman Reigns, and Breakker says he doesn’t care about Corbin’s accomplishments. Corbin says he is on a higher level than Breakker, and Breakker says he doesn’t care abour or want Corbin’s respect. Breakker challenges Corbin to a match at No Mercy and says Corbin will leave that night the same way Wagner left last week. Corbin says Breakker has a lot to learn and says he is not Von. Corbin slaps Breakker in the face, and they come to blows. referees and security rush out to pull them apart.

—

Match #2 – Six-Man Tag Team Match: Brooks Jensen, Josh Briggs, and Myles Borne (w/Fallon Henley) vs. Charlie Dempsey, Damon Kemp, and Drew Gulak

Briggs and Kemp start the match, and Briggs drops him with a scoop slam. Jensen tags in and he and Briggs double-team Kemp. They then double-team Dempsey and Gulak. Jensen clotheslines Kemp in the corner, but Kemp comes back with a shot and tags in Gulak. Jensen slams Gulak down, but Gulak comes back with a side-headlock and tags in Dempsey. Jensen sends Gulak to the outside and Briggs takes him out. Borne tags in and slams Dempsey down. Kemp tags in, as does Jensen. Jensen delivers a few shots, but Kemp comes back with a face-buster over his knee. All six men get into the ring and all quickly brawl to the outside. Borne pulls Henley out of the way of a dive from Kemp, but then Borne slams Jensen into the ring post. Kemp pulls Jensen into the ring, slams him down, and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Charlie Dempsey, Damon Kemp, and Drew Gulak

—

A new Andre Chase University segment airs. Andre Chase tells the class to watch Stratton vs. Lynch tonight and take notes. Chase asks Duke Hudson if he has seen or talked to Thea Hail, and Hudson says she has stopped sharing her location with him. This transitions into a segment with Jacy Jayne and Hail. They are interrupts by a couple of guys who flirt with Jayne and make fun of Hail for being young. Jayne gets in their face, and then she and Hail beat the guys down. Hail says she is tired of dressing in Chase U gear and that they are going shopping next week.

—

Match #3 – Dana Brooke (w/Kelani Jordan) vs. Lyra Valkyria

They lock up and exchange waist-locks. They run the ropes and counter moves, and then Valkyria delivers an enzuigiri and sends Brooke to the outside. Valkyria goes up top, but Brooke comes back and pulls her down. Brooke kicks Valkyria in the back and goes for the cover, but Valkyria kicks out. Brooke delivers another shot and goes for the cover again, but Valkyria kicks out. Brooke wrenches Valkyria’s neck, but Valkyria backs her into the corner and delivers a few shots. Valkyria delivers a scoop slam and kicks Brooke in the midsection a few times. Valkyria drops Brooke with a kick to the back of the head and goes for a Northern Lights suplex, but Brooke counters and takes her down. Brooks sends Valkyria to the corner, but Valkyria dodges her and delivers a back heel kick. Valkyria connects with a splash from the top and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Lyra Valkyria

-After the match, Jordan checks on Brooke in the ring. Valkyria offers to help Brooke up, and then Brooke tries to attack Valkyria from behind. Jordan stops Brooke and holds her back, and then Brooke apologizes.

—

The NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament will return soon.

—

McKenzie Mitchell interviews Eddy Thorpe. Thorpe says he is getting really tired of Dijak and he is not going to let this go. Dijak appears on the monitor and says he is at the place that Thorpe goes to when he talks to the spirits. Dijak takes off his belt and starts beating it against a tree. Thorpe storms off and says he will talk about it later.

—

The NXT North American Champion, Dominik Mysterio, is walking backstage. He walks up to Carmelo Hayes, and they talk a little trash to each other about who is the actual A Champion on the show. Hayes challenges Mysterio to a match next week, and Mysterio smirks and walks away.

—

McKenzie Mitchell interviews Becky Lynch. Lynch says the plan is to win the NXT Women’s Championship tonight and says no one can doubt her anymore. Lynch says she is hungrier than ever and is ready to right the wrongs of her time in NXT. Kiana James walks up and says she doesn’t want Lynch in NXT. James said if she was the champion, she would send Lynch back to Raw empty-handed. Lynch says after she wins tonight, James will see her in NXT a lot more.

—

Match #4 – Global Heritage Invitational Tournament – Group A Match: Axiom vs. Tyler Bate

They exchange quick holds and Bate gets a back-slide for a one count. Bate gets another quick one count, but Axiom comes back and trips him up. Axiom applies a side-headlock on the mat, but Bate gets free as the rest of the Global Heritage Invitational Tournament field watches the match from backstage. They exchange more shots, and then Bate sends Axiom to the outside. Axiom comes right back in and they shove each other a few times. Axiom sends Bate to the floor and takes him out with a moonsault. Axiom gets Bate back into the ring and drops him with a diving cross-body. Bate rolls through the cover and picks Axiom up for the airplane spin slam. Axiom rolls to the outside as the show heads to a commercial.