Triple H attends NYFW’s Staud Spring runway show with two interesting names

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque was front row during the Staud Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show at The Plaza hotel yesterday during New York Fashion Week.

What’s more interesting is that Levesque had Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos on one side and Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel on the other side, as all three men checked out the runway!

There are rumors that Amazon are in the running to take Smackdown television rights from FOX as FOX is not looking to spend more money to keep the show on the network despite regularly ranking #1 in the 18-49 demo.

In related news, WWE’s Maxxine Dupri also walked her first New York Fashion Week for Jovani Fashion. She was listed under her real name of Sydney Zmrzel.