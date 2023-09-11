The McMahon Era coming to an end

Sep 11, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Tonight’s WWE RAW will mark the final ever show of the McMahon Era.

September 11, 2023, Today is the last day in history that a McMahon will have independent majority control of the WWE.

Endeavor’s deal to purchase WWE and merge the promotion with UFC to form TKO is expected to close tomorrow.

