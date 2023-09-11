The McMahon Era coming to an end
Tonight’s WWE RAW will mark the final ever show of the McMahon Era.
September 11, 2023, Today is the last day in history that a McMahon will have independent majority control of the WWE.
Endeavor’s deal to purchase WWE and merge the promotion with UFC to form TKO is expected to close tomorrow.
Quite the historic #WWERaw tonight; the final TV broadcast with Vince McMahon as WWE owner. Tomorrow, it's owned by TKO, a company merged with UFC and part of the Endeavor group. McMahon will no longer have full control, instead he’ll own 16% of TKO & the same % of votes. The end… pic.twitter.com/aqt0E2lJw9
