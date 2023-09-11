Rating/viewership for last week’s AEW Rampage

Friday’s taped post-All Out edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 385,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is up 3.49% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 372,000 viewers for the post-All In and All Out go-home show.

Rampage drew a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is up 18.18% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.11 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.13 key demo rating represents 170,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 17.24% from the 145,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.11 key demo rating represented.

Rampage drew the seventeenth-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the sixth-lowest key demo rating of the year, tied with five other episodes. Friday’s viewership and key demo rating were below the 2022 averages. This past Friday’s Rampage viewership was up 3.49% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was up 18.18% from the previous week.

This week’s Rampage viewership was down 10.25% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 7.14% from the previous year. The 2022 episode was the live post-All Out show.

Friday’s post-All Out edition of AEW Rampage on TNT was taped earlier in the week at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN, with full spoilers and the following line-up advertised ahead of time – fallout from All Out, Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Jay Lethal in a quarterfinals match for the Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament, a promo from Sammy Guevara, Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida and Skye Blue vs. The Bunny, Taya Valkyrie and Anna Jay, The Young Bucks vs. Matt Menard and Angelo Parker, plus ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe vs. Jeff Hardy in a quarterfinals match for the Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament, which was the main event.