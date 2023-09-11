NXT’s Arianna Grace returns to the ring after nearly a year out

NXT star Arianna Grace returned to the ring at an NXT non-televised live event this past weekend, her first match in nearly a year.

Grace suffered a serious knee injury last October which required surgery and she has been out ever since. Last month she participated in Miss Universe Canada ahead of her preparation to return to NXT.

“You heard it folks, back and better than ever,” Grace wrote on X. She showed up for her match against Fallon Henley with a tiara and a sash.

Grace is the daughter of Santino Marella and has been signed to the company since early last year.

On the same house show in Melbourne, Florida, Gable Steveson also returned when he took on Dante Chen.