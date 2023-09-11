Nia Jax returns on Raw

Nia Jax has returned to WWE RAW. Tonight’s RAW from Norfolk was headlined by WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley defending her title against Raquel Rodriguez, but with WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio banned from ringside. At one point they fought at ringside and Ripley was launched into the announce table, then spiked into the apron with a Tejana Bomb.

Rodriguez looked to finish Ripley off but Jax appeared at ringside from out of nowhere, dropping Rodriguez on the floor with a Samoan Drop. Jax then rolled Rodriguez into the ring, and Ripley finished her with a knee strike and a Riptide for the pin.

After the match, Ripley stood tall until Jax entered the ring, all smiles. A shocked Ripley was then decked and hit with a big leg drop as her head was laying on the bottom rope, while Jax laughed. Jax then positioned Ripley in the corner and climbed up to pose and smile before hitting a big Bonsai Drop. Jax posed in the middle of the ring with her arms wide open as many fans booed. Jax blew kisses to the crowd as RAW went off the air.

