Drew McIntyre asked about CM Punk returning to WWE, Beth Phoenix rumor

– Drew McIntyre on CM Punk potentially returning to WWE:

“I don’t make those decisions. I watch what I say in interviews. He’s certainly controversial and he gets people talking. I’ll leave it at that.”

– Beth Phoenix is reportedly in discussions to come out of retirement for a match against Rhea Ripley at Saudi Arabia Crown Jewel…

I want more. — THE GLAMAZON (@TheBethPhoenix) September 9, 2023