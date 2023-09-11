Drew McIntyre asked about CM Punk returning to WWE, Beth Phoenix rumor
– Drew McIntyre on CM Punk potentially returning to WWE:
“I don’t make those decisions. I watch what I say in interviews. He’s certainly controversial and he gets people talking. I’ll leave it at that.”
– Beth Phoenix is reportedly in discussions to come out of retirement for a match against Rhea Ripley at Saudi Arabia Crown Jewel…
I want more.
— THE GLAMAZON (@TheBethPhoenix) September 9, 2023
42 years old feels better than 24. Gratitude for my health and this life. pic.twitter.com/jPVvjeFHPi
— THE GLAMAZON (@TheBethPhoenix) September 4, 2023