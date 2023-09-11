Drew McIntyre asked about CM Punk returning to WWE, Beth Phoenix rumor

Sep 11, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Drew McIntyre on CM Punk potentially returning to WWE:

“I don’t make those decisions. I watch what I say in interviews. He’s certainly controversial and he gets people talking. I’ll leave it at that.”

Beth Phoenix is reportedly in discussions to come out of retirement for a match against Rhea Ripley at Saudi Arabia Crown Jewel…

