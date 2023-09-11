D-Von Dudley on returning to the ring for Impact 1000th episode

Team 3D wrestled together for the first time since 2016 at Saturday’s taping of the 1000th Impact Wrestling episode. The match will air this Thursday on AXS. D-Von Dudley says it felt “truly amazing” to wrestle again after thinking he’d never wrestle again a few years back due to health issues.

D-Von posted two clips from Saturday’s match and gave thanks to several people & the Impact locker room. He also teased another match at some point. His full Instagram post can be seen below-

“Being back in the ring again after 7 years for the 1000 episode of TNA was truly amazing. I would to thank Bubba, Tommy Dreamer, Scott F. D’Amore and the whole impact locker, for welcome me back with open arms. Everybody in the locker room was truly respectful very genuine for my come back. I’ve said it before that this would be it, but you never know lol. Here is some video of what transpired last night . i’m a little sore, but to be expected training and off thank you fans to my family and all my friends support over the 32 year career. ……OH MY BROTHER TESTIFY!!!”