Bray Wyatt’s sister Mika thanks The Rock for taking care of their families

Mika Rotunda, the sister of the late Bray Wyatt, wrote a post on social media publicly thanking Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for taking care of their family since Wyatt passed away two weeks ago.

“Publicly, my family would like to thank @therock for his kindness, condolences & love the past two weeks,” she wrote on X. “Like he did all people — Windham had a positive impact on him too. And DJ has kept our fridges and homes (yes plural), filled with meals and groceries. Love you, Ohana.”

When the news of Wyatt’s death made it public, Johnson wrote that he was really heartbroken as he had tremendous respect for him and his family. Johnson called Wyatt an “incredible shining star” who had a “very unique, cool and rare character.”

The two never wrestled against each other but they did come face-to-face at the biggest WrestleMania ever in Dallas, Texas at WrestleMania 32 for an in-ring promo. The confrontation led to The Rock quickly wrestle Erick Rowan in a less than a one-minute match.