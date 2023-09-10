Umaga’s son no longer working with Booker T

Booker T says Zilla Fatu, son of late WWE star Umaga, is no longer a part of his Reality of Wrestling promotion.

Fatu made his professional wrestling debut for the promotion back in July

“I been getting a lot of calls, people been hitting us up asking us about Zilla Fatu and when they were going to see him again,” he said. “Honestly, I can’t tell you when you’re gonna see Zilla Fatu again because he is now no longer a part of Reality of Wrestling due to irreconcilable differences, let’s just put it that way.”

Booker said that he is sure Fatu’s career will continue on the independent circuit and wished him well with his future endeavors. The departure is quite abrupt with no mention as to why he left the company.