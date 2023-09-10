TMZ: Riddle JFK sexual assault claim triggers internal investigation

TMZ reported on the Matt Riddle JFK incident where he claims he was sexually assaulted by an officer

“We have some answers. Law enforcement sources tell us Port Authority officers got a call for a disorderly person who was deplaning, and they met him in the terminal. As it turns out, that was Riddle.”

“We’re told the cops talked to MR — as well as other witnesses — and he seemed apologetic in the moment. No police report was filed, and everyone was free to go without incident.”

“our sources say the Port Authority was shocked by Riddle’s claim … as, from their view, nothing went down to warrant such an accusation. Still, we’re told the department is taking his claim seriously … and an internal probe has been launched.”