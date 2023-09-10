Title for title match at AEW: Grand Slam

A title for title match will take place at AEW: Grand Slam but it was not specified if it will be on Dynamite or Rampage.

The match will feature ROH World champion Claudio Castagnoli taking on NJPW Strong Openweight champion Eddie Kingston, with the winner walking away with both titles.

A sit-down interview on Collision between the two moderated by Tony Schiavone led to the creation of this match as the friends-turned-enemies look to put their feud to bed.

The last one-on-one between these two came in March at the ROH Supercard of Honor when Castagnoli defeated Kingston.