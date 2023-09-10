Tiffany Stratton comments on potentially being called up to the WWE main roster

During an appearance on Booker T’s podcast, NXT women’s champion Tiffany Stratton commented on potentially being called up to the WWE main roster

“I have gotten a little taste of what it’s like to be on Raw. I really would love to be called up as soon as possible, but I do know that I have some stuff to work on. I feel, at the latest, I would want to be in NXT, around WrestleMania time I feel is my calling. We shall see. Whenever the time is right. I believe timing is right and everything happens for a reason. Whenever it happens is when it’s meant to happen.” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)

Stratton’s boyfriend Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium recently gave praise to her work.