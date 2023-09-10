Strong, Joe, move to Grand Slam title tournament final

Roderick Strong and Samoa Joe moved on to the final match of the AEW Grand Slam World Title Eliminator tournament yesterday on Collision after defeating Darby Allin and Penta El Zero Meido respectively in their semi final bouts.

The two will now be facing each other this coming Wednesday live on Dynamite where the winner will then get an AEW World title shot against MJF at Dynamite: Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 20.

The eight-man quick tournament had its quarter final matches on Dynamite and Rampage leading up to the semis yesterday