Spoilers: Impact Wrestling 1000 Taping Results From New York (Video)

Impact Wrestling is taping their Impact 1000 special tonight at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY. Here are ongoing spoilers, via PWInsider:

* Jade Chung came out and hyped up the audience. Gia Miller and Tom Hannifan were then introduced.

* Jody Threat def. KiLynn King. It’s believed this was taped for BTI – Before the Impact.

* Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champions Masha Slamovich & Killer Kelly def. Courtney Rush & Jessicka. It’s believed this was taped for BTI – Before the Impact.

* Alan Angels won Ultimate X, defeating Zachary Wentz, Rich Swann, Samuray del Sol, Speedball Mike Bailey and Ace Austin

* The Feast or Fired Match included Moose, Heath, Maclin, Laredo Kid, Johnny Swinger, Crazzy Steve, Joe Hendry, Yuya Uemura, Jonathan Gresham, Black Taurus, PCO, Sami Callihan, John Skyler, Chris Bey, KUSHIDA, Brian Myers, Kevin Knight, Bhupinder Gujjar, Jai Vidal & John E. Bravo.

Chris Bey, Moose, Yuya Uemura and Crazzy Steve all won briefcases.

* Scott D’Amore welcome everyone to Impact 1000. He said himself, Eric Young and Team Canada kicked off the first episodes. He then introduced Gail Kim, who talked about the Knockouts division, complete with a video. The Beautiful People interrupted. This led to several more interruptions. Eventually, it was announced that the returning Tasha Steelz would team with Angelina Love, Deonna Purrazzo, Savannah Evans and Gisele Shaw against Gail Kim, Awesome Kong, Jordynne Grace, Trinity and the returning Mickie James.

* Team 3D def. The Desi Hit Squad (Champagne Singh and the returning Rohit Raju)

D-Von says that after 7 years he’s back after back surgery and a stroke. So happy he’s well! Team 3D Forever! #IMPACT1000 pic.twitter.com/yZBWGquLyi — Joey Karni of The Angle Podcast (@theanglejoey) September 10, 2023

* Josh Alexander and Alex Shelley went back and forth in a promo segment. Before they could fight, Alexander was attacked by the Rascalz. Shelley walked out on Alexander.

* Frankie Kazarian and Traci Brooks def. Eddie Edwards & Alisha. After the match, Traci Brooks was announced for the Impact Hall of Fame.

* Chris Sabin def. X Division Champion Lio Rush to win the title. He is now a ten time champion.

* Jake Something def. Dirty Dango.

* Eric Young w/ Scott D’Amore def. Kenny King w/ Sheldon Jean via DQ. Shark Boy then came out and declared that the match would restart, this time as a tag team match.

* Eric Young & Scott D’Amore vs. Kenny King & Sheldon Jean went to a DQ after Deaner and Kon interfered. Shark Boy again came out and announced that the match would now be an eight man tag team match.

* America’s Most Wanted & Eric Young & Scott D’Amore def. Kenny King & Sheldon Jean & Big Kon & Deaner.

* Josh Alexander def. Trey Miguel w/ Zachary Wentz

* Knockouts Champion Trinity & Awesome Kong & Gail Kim & Mickie James & Jordynne Grace def. Angelina Love & Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans & Gisele Shaw & Deonna Purrazzo

* Impact Wrestling Digital Media Champion Tommy Dreamer & Rhino def. Brian Myers & Moose.