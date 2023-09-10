Riddle claimed he was sexually assaulted at airport, then deletes social media post

Matthew Riddle posted then deleted this claim that he was sexually assaulted by this cop and his mustache at JFK Airport

Reached out to a spokesperson for the Port Authority of NY & NJ Re: Matt Riddle's deleted Instagram post alleging a Port Authority Police officer sexually assaulted him and received the following statement:

"The matter is under investigation."

(Screenshots via @WrestlePurists.) pic.twitter.com/m8M16ieVAX

— David Bixenspan (@davidbix) September 10, 2023