Johnny Gargano returns to the ring at a non-televised show in Uniondale

Johnny Gargano returned to the ring last night at the non-televised live event in Uniondale, New York.

Gargano disappeared from WWE television and even from live events, with his last match coming on July 30 against Omos also at a house show. His return match was also against Omos, a match which he lost.

He has not wrestled on television since the May 15 episode of Monday Night Raw where he was part of a battle royal to determine the #1 contender for the Intercontinental title.

The former NXT champion was last seen on WWE TV when he informed his “family” that they might soon get some help, referring to Tommaso Ciampa who was out injured and about to return.