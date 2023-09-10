Jade Cargill returns on Collision and takes out Kris Statlander

Jade Cargill made her return to AEW after a three-month absence from the promotion.

Cargill came out to a big pop from the crowd and took down The Renegades who were beating Kris Statlander. After clearing the ring, Cargill helped up the TBS champion but the pleasantries were soon over as Cargill took out Statlander with her Jaded finishing move. Cargill then held up the TBS title, kissed it, and dropped it on Statlander.

The 31-year-old was last seen at Double or Nothing at the end of May when a returning Statlander ended her 508-day reign as TBS champion.