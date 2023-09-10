Finn Bálor says a Demon Bálor vs Fiend match was talked about at length. And is sad we didn’t get it.

Full quote:

“Obviously I’d had the opportunity to work with him a lot as Finn versus Bray, as the Demon versus Bray, as Finn versus The Fiend. The one thing that I’m sad that we didn’t ever get to was this Fiend versus Demon match and that was something that we talked about at length. We were kind of hoping that was going to happen eventually, but you know, it’s not to be. Going back to the show must go on, you know, if something was to happen to me, I want you guys to know that I want the show to go on, and I’m sure knowing Bray as well as I do, he definitely wanted the show to go on and then that’s what we’ve done for him.”

– Cheap Heat pod / The Ringer Wrestling Show