Contract updates for Bryan Danielson and Deonna Purrazzo
– Sports Illustrated has confirmed that this will in fact be the “American Dragon” Bryan Danielson’s final year as a full-time performer. Danielson’s final year of his contract is in 2024.
– Fightful Select has learned Deonna Purrazzo is still set to be a free agent after December 31, as she and IMPACT have not had extension talks as of late.
"The Virtuosa" @DeonnaPurrazzo is coming to the UK THIS OCTOBER as part of the UK Invasion Tour!
Glasgow tix: https://t.co/xVVlFIRqbw
Newcastle tix: https://t.co/EGzPFRgrEA
Coventry night 1: https://t.co/oZSp8jj320
Coventry night 2: https://t.co/dLsfVIof9Z pic.twitter.com/7WP269sWvL
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 10, 2023