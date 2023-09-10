Contract updates for Bryan Danielson and Deonna Purrazzo

Sep 10, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Sports Illustrated has confirmed that this will in fact be the “American Dragon” Bryan Danielson’s final year as a full-time performer. Danielson’s final year of his contract is in 2024.

Fightful Select has learned Deonna Purrazzo is still set to be a free agent after December 31, as she and IMPACT have not had extension talks as of late.

