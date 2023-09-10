9/9/23 WWE house show results from Uniondale, NY
– LA Knight d Austin Theory
LA Knight with the win over Austin Theory at #WWEUniondale Yeah! pic.twitter.com/Wvu6XoJIY3
— Noel Fogelman (@thefirstnoel19) September 10, 2023
– Ricochet d Karrion Kross ( w/ Scarlett )
– Omos d Johnny Gargano
– Charlotte Flair d Asuka
– The LWO: Cruz del Toro and Joaquin Wilde / Zelina Vega d Hit Row : Ashante Adonis and Top Dolla / B Fab
– AJ Styles d Solo Sikoa
– Street Fight: Cody Rhodes d Finn Balor
SUCH a heartwarming moment between @CodyRhodes and this young WWE fan at #WWEUniondale! ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/orVeYGDMVF
— WWE (@WWE) September 10, 2023
source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM