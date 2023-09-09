WrestleDream and Full Gear pay-per-view tickets off to a slow start

Tickets for the next two AEW pay-per-views, WrestleDream and Full Gear, went on sale yesterday and it is another slow start for both shows when it comes to sales according to @WrestleTix.

WrestleDream, taking place at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington, had just over 3,500 tickets distributed after the first day of general on-sale. The 18,000-seater arena is currently configured for 7,000 seats only, with more set to open depending on the demand.

Meanwhile, Full Gear will be held at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. This 17,000-seater arena is also configured for just over 7,000 seats and AEW managed to move around 5,600 tickets after the first day of general on-sale. Collision and Rampage tapings will be held the day before also at the Kia Forum and less than 2,000 tickets were distributed so far for that.

Apart from Wembley, ticket sales for all kind of AEW shows in the United States have been suffering for the past several months as the company now tries to recover without one of their biggest stars – CM Punk – who was fired last week.