Tommy Dreamer Avoids Retirement, Wins Digital Media Title

Tommy Dreamer’s career still lives, as he captured the Digital Media Championship to avoid retirement at Impact Victory Road. Dreamer defeated Kenny King on Friday’s Impact! Plus event to capture the title. Dreamer’s career was on the line in the match and if he had failed to win the title he would have had to retire.

Dreamer is in his first run with the championship, which is his first championship in the company. King’s reign ends at 56 days, having won the title at Slammiversary from Joe Hendry.