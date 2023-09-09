Notes on Gunther, Prince Nana, Jade Cargill, and more

Sep 9, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

– GUNTHER will have his longest reigning WWE Intercontinental Championship celebration on Raw.

‘ Fightful reports Prince Nana has signed a new multi year contract with AEW.

– As it stands right now, your NJPW “Wrestle Kingdom 18” main event on January 4th inside the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo will be SANADA defending the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Tetsuya Naito.

Jade Cargill is back, and she’s coming for her TBS Championship.

