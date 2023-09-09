More on the CM/AEW backstage drama, Funk honored in Japan, and Gable celebrates an anniversary

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirmed The Young Bucks were asked to meet with CM Punk at the August 23rd dual taping of Dynamite and Collision, but declined due to CM Punk’s drama including his legal team sending a letter to AEW claiming they’d violated an agreement to not speak about each other.

– NJPW, AJPW, and NOAH all honor the passing of Terry Funk in their first shows back since the traged

– Happy anniversary Chad Gable…