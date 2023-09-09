Kenny Omega and Demetrious Johnson agree to Street Fighter 6 Showdown for charity
Demetrious Johnson (MMA Fighter) issued the challenge, calling out Kenny Omega to face him in Street Fighter 6 at AEW WrestleDream, which takes place in Johnson’s hometown of Seattle. Johnson said the loser would donate money to the charity of the winner’s choice.
Omega responded, agreeing to the charity bout. He’s even willing to put DJ in contact with Xavier Woods, who Omega previously defeated in Street Fighter.
Anyone’s free to insult my wrestling ability but this cockamamie idea that you’re better at Street Fighter than me?! That makes it personal. For charity, I’ll do it – Heck, I can even put you in touch with @AustinCreedWins . You guys can bond over being losers, etc. https://t.co/meWcHtrb5H
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) September 8, 2023