Kenny Omega and Demetrious Johnson agree to Street Fighter 6 Showdown for charity

Demetrious Johnson (MMA Fighter) issued the challenge, calling out Kenny Omega to face him in Street Fighter 6 at AEW WrestleDream, which takes place in Johnson’s hometown of Seattle. Johnson said the loser would donate money to the charity of the winner’s choice.

Omega responded, agreeing to the charity bout. He’s even willing to put DJ in contact with Xavier Woods, who Omega previously defeated in Street Fighter.