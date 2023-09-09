Finn Balor asked about CM Punk, AEW’s financial valuation, and Smackdown preview for next week
– Finn Bálor, when asked about potentially working with CM Punk in WWE on ‘The Ringer Wrestling Show’.
“I’d be interested in wrestling a broomstick, if someone is going to pay me money. Money talks.”
– After CM Punk’s firing, many talked about the laid back backstage atmosphere in AEW, as if a dark cloud had been lifted off them and how much fun it was on the weekend shows in Chicago, according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
– Mike Ozanian of Forbes:
“I did some reporting these past couple of days and a $2 billion valuation for AEW is most likely the minimum.”
– Announced for next week’s Smackdown:
* The Miz vs LA Knight
* The Grayson Waller Effect with Special Guest John Cena
