Finn Balor asked about CM Punk, AEW’s financial valuation, and Smackdown preview for next week

– Finn Bálor, when asked about potentially working with CM Punk in WWE on ‘The Ringer Wrestling Show’.



“I’d be interested in wrestling a broomstick, if someone is going to pay me money. Money talks.”

– After CM Punk’s firing, many talked about the laid back backstage atmosphere in AEW, as if a dark cloud had been lifted off them and how much fun it was on the weekend shows in Chicago, according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

– Mike Ozanian of Forbes:

“I did some reporting these past couple of days and a $2 billion valuation for AEW is most likely the minimum.”

– Announced for next week’s Smackdown:

* The Miz vs LA Knight

* The Grayson Waller Effect with Special Guest John Cena