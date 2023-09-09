Dixie Carter returns to wrestling TV

EC3 won the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at NWA 75, and he’s making power moves in other companies. During the latest episode of Ohio Valley Wrestling TV, EC3 introduced his aunt, former TNA/IMPACT owner Dixie Carter.

Dixie congratulated OVW on their new Netflix show “Wrestlers”:congratulated EC3 on winning the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title, and put over her nephew EC3.

OVW is on FiteTv App Thursday nights 7/6c Free