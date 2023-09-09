AEW Collision 9th September Results

AEW Colission

Date: 9th September Results

Live from: Cleveland, Ohio

Before we go live superstars promote their matches including Roderick Strong, Penta, Darby Allin, Samoa Joe.

When we go live music of new AEW International Champion Jon Moxley for a Open Challenge for AEW International Championship.

Match 1: Open Challenge Match for a AEW International Championship

Challenger: Action Andretti Vs Champion: Jon Moxley

Tie up and chop to Andretti by Moxley, Andretti rols to the outside, lockup, chop by Moxley in the corner, Moxley sends Andretti to the outside, Moxley brings Andretti back in the ring, dive by Andretti to Moxley, headbutts by Moxley to Andretti, Moxley climbs to the top and Action moves out the way, forearms, headscissor by Andretti followed by a drop kick, baseball drop kick betwen the ropes to the outside, chop to Andretti on the outside, Moxley sent into ring steps.

Cover attempt by Andretti (2 count) Andretti working on leg of Moxley, hanging him on the rope, Andretti with a boston crab leglock on Moxley, baseball dropkick to injured knee. Andretti sends Moxley to the outside, and then Moxley builds momentum and nails a dive through the middle ropes. Moxley biting Andretti, then Action climbs to the top but caught by Moxley, Action goes for move but Moxley catches him in a sleeper, Andretti escapes, dropkick to Moxley, Action Andretti climbs up to the top but is caught, but Andretti lands on his feet, dropkick by Andretti into the corner, second blocked, Andretti sends Moxley into the middle ringpost, then spinning cross body for a two count. Stomps on Moxley but Moxley blocks and nails crocodile choke and Action Andretti taps and Jon Moxley retains.

Winner via Submission and still AEW International Champion: Jon Moxley

Still to come TBS Women’s Championship open challenge, Grand Slam Semi Finals, we hear from Bryan Danielson and AEW Trios Tag Team Champions.

We see a video about friendship imploding featuring Roderick Strong.

Match 2: Open Challenge Match for a AEW TBS Women’s Championship

Challenger: Robyn Renegade Vs Champion: Kris Statlander

Lockup between the two, baseball dropkick by Statlander to Renegade, suplex by Statlander, Statlander tripped by Charlotte Renegade, Charlotte chokes Statlander on rope behind referees back, clothesline and back elbow to Renegade, running elbow by Statlander, Blue Thunder Bomb but Charlotte comes in and stops it, then Robyn misses running boot, and then Statlander with a rollup with bridge to retain.

Winner and still AEW TBS Women’s Champion: Kris Statlander

After the match Robyn and Charlotte attack Kris Statlander till the music of Jade Cargill hits who returns and attacks both Renegade sisters with chokeslams and then drops Kris Statlander with Jaded.

Backstage: Ruby Soho says Toni Storm cost me the AEW TBS Women’s Championship and then Renee informs Saraya she will defend the AEW Women’s Championship against Fatal 4 Way Eliminator winner at Arthur Ashe Stadium during Dynamite Grand Slam on September 20.

Backstage we see a interview Tony Schiavone did between Claudio Castignoli and Eddie Kingston about their friendship and Eddie Kingston says he will challenge for ROH World Championship and Eddie says he will put NJPW Strong Championship on the line and Eddie will shake his hand if he wins.

Match 3: Trios Tag Team Match:

Bullet Club Gold – Juice Robinson and The Gunns – Austin and Colten Vs Gravity, Aero Star, Des Dimango.

Dimango and Colten start match, tie up, then DDT by Colten to Dimango, then Juice Robinson is tagged in, punches to Aero Star, Gravity tagged in with a kick from top rope, Behind referees back Triple Team on Gravity. Scoop slam on Gravity, tilt a whirl by Robinson on Gravity.

Aero Star with DDT to Austin Gunn, side suplex on Aero, 3:10 to Yuma on Gravity by The Gunns, DDT by Juice Robinson for the win.

Winners via Pinfall Bullet Club Gold – Juice Robinson and The Gunns – Austin and Colten

We see highlights of Miro’s wife arriving in AEW at AEW All Out.

