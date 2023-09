9/8/23 WWE NXT results from Sebring, FL

From the Alan Jay Arena in Sebring, FL…

PRESHOW Q&A AND AUTOGRAPH SIGNING: Brutus Creed, Julius Creed & Ivy Nile

Tiffany Stratton, Diamond Mine & Wes Lee were all advertised for tonight. Wes Lee did not perform.

LIVE EVENT CARD

Damian Pace defeated Luca Crusifino

Breanna Ruggiero & Fallon Henley lost to Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend w/Noam Dar

Riley Osborne lost to Eddy Thorpe

Jacy Jayne w/Thea Hail lost to Lyra Valkyria

Tyson DuPont & Turiek Igwe lost to The Creed Bros w/ Ivy Nile

Scrypts w/ Bronco Nima & Lucien Price lost to Trick Williams

INTERMISSION

Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen & Myles Borne lost to Drew Gulak, Charlie Dempsey & Damon Kemp

Kelani Jordan lost to Blair Davenport

Dante Chen submitted to Gable Steveson

Heritage Cup Contender

Guest Referee: Noam Dar w/ Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend

Dijak defeated Nathan Frazer & Tyler Bate

WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP

Tiffany Stratton retained against Ivy Nile

(thanks to Billy Rouse)