Update on Drew McIntyre’s WWE contractual status

When asking WWE sources if there had been any movement on signing Drew McIntyre to a new deal, it was said that WWE had been mostly focused on finalizing the Endeavor WWE acquisition so there hadn’t been much, if any movement.

It was also noted that WWE had not rushed to lock McIntyre into a new deal as they had time to work on it, with one source noting that with McIntyre having taken time off earlier this year, there was additional time added to his contract.

McIntyre is locked in to his current WWE contract until around Wrestlemania 40, reports PWInsider.