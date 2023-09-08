The Great Khali returns at WWE Superstar Spectacle

The Great Khali made a surprise return at Superstar Spectacle in Hyderabad earlier today to a big ovation from the Indian crowd.

The 51-year-old was the first Indian pro wrestler to be signed to a contract by WWE in 2006 and is very, very popular in his native country.

Khali told the excited crowd that he has one more match left in him, a statement which was met by a loud roar from the crowd.

Before the show, Khali uploaded a hilarious video trying to teach John Cena Hindi.

The WWE Hall of Famer has not wrestled since 2018 when he was part of the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia.

THE GREAT KHALI IS BACK says he has one more match in him #WWESuperstarSpectacle pic.twitter.com/4zH4x4sc0K — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) September 8, 2023