Impact Wrestling, Victory Road

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from Victory Road. Tom Hannifan and Mathew Rewholdt are on the call.

Tonight’s Card

Victory Road, 8 p.m. Eastern time

Josh Alexander VS Steve Maclin

Knockouts World Championship: Trinity VS Alisha Edwards

Impact World Tag Team Championship: The Rascalz VS Motor City Machine Guns

Deonna Purrazzo VS Jordynne Grace

Anything goes match: Bully Ray VS PCO

X Division Championship: Lio Rush defends VS Kushida

Digital Media Championship title vs. career match: Kenny King defends VS Tommy Dreamer

Knockouts World Tag Team Championship: Killer Kelly & Masha Slamovich VS Gisele Shaw & Savannah Evans

Crazzy Steve vs. Black Taurus

Countdown to Victory Road, 7:30 p.m. Eastern time —

ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) VS Moose & Brian Myers

Alan Angels open challenge

Countdown

Match 1. Alan Angels VS Guido Maritato

Angels grabs the mic and (insults) NY and calls out for anyone to challenge him. Guido heads out to a round of cheers. Almost immediately the feed goes out for the match. The countdown show is being cast on youtube, and the stream is clearly down, but after two minutes we are back up. Guido legdrops Angels from the middle rope. He gets a two count. Angels fakes injury, the ref helps him, but Angles levels Guido with the Angels wings and it is over.

Winner by pinfall, Alan Angels

PCO is shown walking threw the parking lot. Out of nowhere, Bully Ray hits him with a car. Bully gets out of the car and walks away going you are not going to make it tonight.

Match 2. ABC (Ace Austin and Chris Bey) VS Moose and Brian Myers

Bey and Moose start off. Bey uses his speed to fend him off. Moose tags frustrated. Myers enters and gets hip tossed and double teamed by Ace and Bey. Moose tags in and the tide changes. He slows the match and starts to lay in stiff chops in the corner to Bey. Myers tags in and chokes Bey with the heal of his boot. Moose tags back in and goes for a powerbomb, Bey rolls threw and rannas him. Ace and Myers tag in. Ace takes out Myers and dropkicks Moose. He forearms Myers several times in the corner. He then wizards Myers. Bey enters as does Moose. Moose and Myers hit tandem powerbombs. Bey slips a lariat and rolls up Myers for the win. That wasn’t a pretty match.

Winners by pinfall, ABC

Rehwoldt and Hannifan finish the countdown running down the card.

Main Card, Live from White Plains, NY

Match 1. X-Division Championship Match, Lio Rush (c) VS Kushida

You can see how much Rush is enjoying messing with Kushida, who wants to get revenge for Rush trying to injure Kushida’s friend, Kevin Knight. Kushida chases Rush around and locks on the Hoverboard Lock with a rope assist. He lets go of the hold before the 5 count. Kushida delivers a cartwheel dropkick. Rush breaks up an armbar with an eye rake. Kushida then rings the arm over the ropes and then locks on a triangle threw and around the corner post. Rush counters with a kick. He then locks on a rear chin lock and lays in some stiff forearms. Rush argues with the crowd and punches and kicks Kushida violently. Rush grabs his belt, but the ref wont’ let him use it as a weapon. He then puts on Kushida’s sunglasses to piss him off. Kushida quickly rolls up Rush for a two count. Rush handspring kicks Kushida to the floor. He dives on Kushida, but he catches him and locks on the hoverboard again. He throws him back in the ring. Kushida lands a Spanish fly into a hoverboard. Rush rolls threw it. The two trade kicks to the face and go down. The pace is very fast at this point. The fight to back to their feet. This goes back and forth until Kushida hits the ref and Rush crotches Kushida. After a Final Hour it is over.

Winner and still X-Division Champion, Lio Rush

PCO is shown being looked over by a Dr. He refuses to go to the hospital.

Match 2. Knockouts World Tag Team Title Match, MK Ultra, Kelly & Masha Slamovich (c) VS Gisele Shaw & Savannah Evans (with Jai Vidal)

Masha and Shaw start the match. Masha uses some chain, scientific wrestling to throw Shaw off her game. Kelly tags in and she delivers a pk. She then lands a delayed fisherman suplex. Kelly spills threw the ropes after Vidal interferes. Evans tags in with punches. Shaw then enters with a suplex and a backbreaker/flatliner. Evans then tags in with a butterfly suplex and legdrop. Masha and comes in and is double teamed by Shaw and Evans. Kelly makes the save. Evans mistakenly kicks Shaw. Masha gets a two count. Evans recovers and plants Masha for a two count. She then puts her in the rack. Masha gets free and snowplows Evans for the win.

Winners by pinfall, and still Champs MK Ultra

Bully Ray jumps PCO with a chair backstage. He hits him repeatedly and then dumps gas on him. He tries to light him on fire, but PCO spits gas in Bully’s eyes.

Match 3. Black Taurus VS Crazzy Steve

Tom Hannifan is still scared and uncomfortable being in the same room with Steve. Taurus hits a powerslam to start the match. Steve bails, but high knees Taurus as he comes to the outside. Steve then tells Hannifan to relax. You will see something beautiful. Steve then enters the ring and lariats Taurus and then crotches him on the ropes. After another lariat, he tells Taurus he is going to get his eyes. Steve then leg sweeps him. If you don’t know, Steve is legally blind (legit) and now he has gone completely mad an wants his foes to be blind too. He starts elbowing Taurus in the eye and punching him. Taurus fights back with fists of his own, but gets spiked on his head by Steve with crucifix driver. Taurus recovers and delivers a pop up Samoan drop. Taurus gets to his feet first and punches Steve and headbutts him. After a discus lariat, he crushes Steve’s back with a backbreaker. Steve begs for forgiveness. Taurus pauses for his former friend. Steve then attacks him from behind. Steve is left laying and Steve retrieves a fork from under the ring. Taurus gets fork from him, but not a thumb, which does its damage. Steve lands a devils kiss and it is over.

Winner, Crazy Steve

Tommy Dreamer is interviewed about his title VS career match with Kenny King. He says this is the building his career started his fandom and career in. He says he will not go down without a fight in front of his family.

Match 4. Digital Media Title Match, Kenny King (c) VS Tommy Dreamer (if Dreamer loses, he must retire from active competition)