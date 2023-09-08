9/8/23 WWE Superstar Spectacle results

– Drew McIntyre / Kevin Owens / Sami Zayn d Indus Sher: Veer and Sanga / Jinder Mahal , After the match: Matt Riddle, Owens, Zayn and McIntyre have a Dance-Off with Mahal.

– Natalya d Zoey Stark to earn a Women’s World Title match vs Rhea Ripley later tonight.

– WWE IC Title: GUNTHER (c) d Shanky

– Bron Breakker d Odyssey Jones

– The Great Khali speaks to the fans, saying that his career is not over.

– WWE Women’s World Title: Rhea Ripley (c) d Natalya

– John Cena / WWE World Champion Seth Rollins d The Imperium: Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci

CENA JUST ! EXPLODED Superstar Spectacle 🔥🔥 Legend for a REASON 🥹 #SuperstarSpectacle #WWESuperstarSpectacle pic.twitter.com/t1Awq9IUnY — Rohan Verma (@realrohanverma) September 8, 2023

source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM