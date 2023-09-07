Zelina Vega shares her thoughts on a potential CM Punk return to WWE
Zelina Vega spoke to Alfonso Castillo about why “there’s so many reasons” CM Punk should return to WWE…
“I don’t know much about his situation with AEW, but I have always had a fantastic relationship with CM Punk,” Vega said. “You hear all these things about him. I am so big on not listening to other people’s experiences, the dirt sheets, all that crap.
Vega said “there’s so many reasons” she’d like to see a Punk return, “not just for me, but for the fans.”
“He’s always been a fantastic person. There’s layers to people. And when people are just so hung up on the outer layers of what a person can be, you get stuck there. And if you want to stay there, that’s great. But when you get to know the core of a person, that’s where I like to hang out.
“To me, Punk’s been nothing but great.”