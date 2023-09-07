Zelina Vega shares her thoughts on a potential CM Punk return to WWE

Sep 7, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: AEW

Zelina Vega spoke to Alfonso Castillo about why “there’s so many reasons” CM Punk should return to WWE…

“I don’t know much about his situation with AEW, but I have always had a fantastic relationship with CM Punk,” Vega said. “You hear all these things about him. I am so big on not listening to other people’s experiences, the dirt sheets, all that crap.

Vega said “there’s so many reasons” she’d like to see a Punk return, “not just for me, but for the fans.”

“He’s always been a fantastic person. There’s layers to people. And when people are just so hung up on the outer layers of what a person can be, you get stuck there. And if you want to stay there, that’s great. But when you get to know the core of a person, that’s where I like to hang out.

“To me, Punk’s been nothing but great.”

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Gia Miller

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal