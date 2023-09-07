WWE Superstar Spectacle updates – new names added, Becky Lynch travel issue

Becky Lynch is off Friday’s WWE Superstar Spectacle event in India as she was not allowed to board her flight due to a tear in her passport. She tweeted the following-

I’m sorry to all the fans in Hyderabad, India. I was so excited to perform for you – but as there was a tiny tear in my passport l have not been allowed to board my flight. 😔 @qatarairways — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) September 7, 2023

WWE had announced Lynch for the show but no opponent was named. The following stars have also been announced with no match confirmed as of now – GUNTHER, Bron Breakker, Shanky, Matt Riddle, Drew McIntyre.

It was previously announced that Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn would defend the Undisputed Tag Team Championships against Indus Sher on Friday but then The Judgment Day won the titles at Payback last weekend. It has since been confirmed that Owens & Zayn vs. Indus Sher will still take place as a standard tag team match.

Here is the current lineup for Friday’s WWE Superstar Spectacle event at the G. M. C. Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, India:

-John Cena & Seth Rollins vs. Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci

-Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. Veer & Sanga with Jinder Mahal

–WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Natalya