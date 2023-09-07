WWE Superstar Spectacle updates – new names added, Becky Lynch travel issue

Sep 7, 2023 - by Staff

Becky Lynch is off Friday’s WWE Superstar Spectacle event in India as she was not allowed to board her flight due to a tear in her passport. She tweeted the following-

WWE had announced Lynch for the show but no opponent was named. The following stars have also been announced with no match confirmed as of now – GUNTHER, Bron Breakker, Shanky, Matt Riddle, Drew McIntyre.

It was previously announced that Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn would defend the Undisputed Tag Team Championships against Indus Sher on Friday but then The Judgment Day won the titles at Payback last weekend. It has since been confirmed that Owens & Zayn vs. Indus Sher will still take place as a standard tag team match.

Here is the current lineup for Friday’s WWE Superstar Spectacle event at the G. M. C. Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, India:

-John Cena & Seth Rollins vs. Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci

-Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. Veer & Sanga with Jinder Mahal

WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Natalya

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Myla Grace

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal