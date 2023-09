– WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali is expected to appear in some capacity at the WWE Superstar Spectacle show in India on Friday.

– LA Knight is close to signing, or has already signed, a new long-term contract with WWE. It’s believed that the contract could be for 5 years. WWE has been high up on Knight for some time, but they were waiting on a new contract before really pulling the trigger on his big push.

Source: PWInsider Elite