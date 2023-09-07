Triple H comments on new WWE Intercontinental Championship record set by GUNTHER

GUNTHER has officially broken The Honky Tonk Man’s 454-day record for longest reign with the WWE Intercontinental Championship. GUNTHER became champion by defeating Ricochet on the 6/10/2022 Smackdown. His last title defense came this past Monday as he defeated Chad Gable in the RAW main event.

Below are milestone tweets from WWE, Triple H & the Ring General himself-