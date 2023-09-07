Triple H comments on new WWE Intercontinental Championship record set by GUNTHER
GUNTHER has officially broken The Honky Tonk Man’s 454-day record for longest reign with the WWE Intercontinental Championship. GUNTHER became champion by defeating Ricochet on the 6/10/2022 Smackdown. His last title defense came this past Monday as he defeated Chad Gable in the RAW main event.
Below are milestone tweets from WWE, Triple H & the Ring General himself-
Defining his own legacy. And this is just the beginning…
Congratulations to @Gunther_AUT on making history as the longest-reigning #ICChampion EVER. https://t.co/X48i2ZNtf5
— Triple H (@TripleH) September 7, 2023
History made. pic.twitter.com/DIifjDYTxJ
— WWE (@WWE) September 7, 2023
✍️🏻 pic.twitter.com/JyLBquySSZ
— GUNTHER (@Gunther_AUT) September 7, 2023