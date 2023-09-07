Rating/viewership for this week’s NXT

Tuesday’s live WWE NXT drew 673,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is up 9.61% from last week’s 614,000 viewers for the post-Heatwave episode.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.18 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 12.50% from last week’s 0.16 rating in the key demo. The 0.18 rating represents 229,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 8.02% from the 212,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.16 key demo rating represented.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the ninth-highest total audience of the year so far, and the fifth-highest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with one other episode. Tuesday’s NXT viewership and key demo rating were both above the 2022 averages. This week’s NXT viewership was up 9.61% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 12.50% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 1.60% from the episode that aired one year ago in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 12.50% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2022 episode was the post-Worlds Collide show.

Tuesday’s NXT aired live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Butch vs. Axiom in a NXT Global Heritage Invitational match, an appearance by Los Lotharios, Ilja Dragunov vs. Oro Mensah, Dabba-Kato vs. Tyler Bate, Dragon Lee vs. Mustafa Ali in a #1 contender’s match with NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio as the special referee, plus Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner in a No DQ match, which was the main event.