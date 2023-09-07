Rating/viewership for this week’s AEW Dynamite

Wednesday’s live post-All Out edition of AEW Dynamite drew 887,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is up 1.84% from last week’s show, which drew 871,000 viewers for the post-All In and All Out go-home show.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.31 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 3.33% from last week’s 0.30 rating. This week’s 0.31 key demographic rating represents 409,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 5.14% from last week’s 389,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.30 key demo rating represented.

Dynamite ranked #2 for the night on cable this week with the 0.31 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #1 ranking on cable with the 0.30 key demo rating.

Dynamite ranked #35 in viewership on cable this week with the 887,000 viewers. This is up from last week’s #39 viewership ranking on cable with the 871,000 viewers.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the highest total audience since the Dynamite 200 episode on August 2. This was the fourteenth-highest total audience of the year so far, and the fifth-highest key demo rating, tied with three other episodes. This week’s viewership and key demo rating are both below the 2022 averages. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was up 1.84% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 3.33% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 14.29% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 18.42% from the previous year. The 2022 episode was also the post-All Out episode.

Wednesday’s post-All Out edition of AEW Dynamite aired live from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN, and featured the following card advertised ahead of time – fallout from All Out, Adam Page speaking for the first time since winning the Over Budget Battle Royal, Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara vs. Aussie Open, a promo by AEW World & ROH World Tag Team Champion MJF, Trent Beretta vs. Roderick Strong in a Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament match, a promo by Orange Cassidy, AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander defending against Emi Sakura in an Open Challenge, new AEW International Champion Jon Moxley defending for the first time against AR Fox in an Open Challenge, plus Nick Wayne vs. Darby Allin in a Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament match, which was the main event.