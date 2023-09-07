Notes on AEW coming to Montreal, The Dudley Boyz, AEW’s Full Gear, more

– AEW “Full Gear” 2023 takes place on Sat, November 18th at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, California.

– AEW will debut in Montreal on Tuesday, December 5 and Wednesday, December 6 from the Bell Centre. Those dates are now on Ticketmaster and the general onsale is next Friday, 9/15.

– Wrestling Revolver has announced that at Revolver Redemption on October 8th, it will be the debut of Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Kaito Kiyomiya.

– The Dudley Boyz’s Bubba/Bully Ray & D-Von Dudley have recently signed legends contracts with WWE, Per Sports Illustrated.