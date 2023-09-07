Endeavor to complete WWE takeover on September 12

he Endeavor takeover of WWE will be completed on Tuesday, September 12. The news was announced in a press release issued today.

WWE will merge with the UFC to create TKO Group Holdings, Inc., and WWE will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TKO on Tuesday, combining the finances of both WWE and UFC.

Endeavor values WWE at $9 billion and the UFC at $12 billion, creating TKO with a $21 billion value.

Endeavor, led by Ari Emanuel, and WWE, led by Vince McMahon announced the merger on the day after WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. The new TKO company will be headed by Emanuel as CEO and McMahon as Chairman.