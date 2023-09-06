Video: The Top 10 matches in Impact Wrestling History

On YouTube, in celebration of 1,000 episodes, Impact Wrestling has uploaded a 3 hour video of the Top 10 Matches in Impact History. And to emphasize, this is the weekly Impact. So no PPVs. These were all fan voted. The list consists of these matches:

10. Hair vs Hair Match

Rockstar Spud vs EC3

9. Ladder Match

#1 Contenders Match

Gail Kim vs Taryn Tarell

8. Kurt Angle vs AJ Styles

7. TNA X Division Championship

Christopher Daniels vs Samoa Joe

6. The Final Deletion

5. TNA World Heavyweight Championship

AJ Styles vs Kurt Angle

4. TNA Knockouts World Championship

Gail Kim vs Awesome Kong

3. TNA World Tag Team Championship

Full Metal Mayhem

Best of Four Series

The Wolves – 1 vs The Hardys – 1 vs Team 3D – 1

2. Impact World Championship

Josh Alexander vs Mike Bailey

(The one hour match)

1. TNA World Tag Team Championship

Best of Five Series

2 out of 3 Falls Match

Beer Money vs The Motor City Machine Guns