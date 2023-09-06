Video: The Top 10 matches in Impact Wrestling History
On YouTube, in celebration of 1,000 episodes, Impact Wrestling has uploaded a 3 hour video of the Top 10 Matches in Impact History. And to emphasize, this is the weekly Impact. So no PPVs. These were all fan voted. The list consists of these matches:
10. Hair vs Hair Match
Rockstar Spud vs EC3
9. Ladder Match
#1 Contenders Match
Gail Kim vs Taryn Tarell
8. Kurt Angle vs AJ Styles
7. TNA X Division Championship
Christopher Daniels vs Samoa Joe
6. The Final Deletion
5. TNA World Heavyweight Championship
AJ Styles vs Kurt Angle
4. TNA Knockouts World Championship
Gail Kim vs Awesome Kong
3. TNA World Tag Team Championship
Full Metal Mayhem
Best of Four Series
The Wolves – 1 vs The Hardys – 1 vs Team 3D – 1
2. Impact World Championship
Josh Alexander vs Mike Bailey
(The one hour match)
1. TNA World Tag Team Championship
Best of Five Series
2 out of 3 Falls Match
Beer Money vs The Motor City Machine Guns