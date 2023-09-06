Rhea Ripley to defend Women’s World Championship at WWE Superstar Spectacle

Sep 6, 2023 - by Staff

WWE has announced that Rhea Ripley will defend the Women’s World Championship against Natalya at Superstar Spectacle in India.

Superstar Spectacle will take place this Friday 9/8 at GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, India. Here is the updated lineup-

-John Cena & Seth Rollins vs. Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser

-Veer & Sanga vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Natalya

