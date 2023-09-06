Rhea Ripley to defend Women’s World Championship at WWE Superstar Spectacle

WWE has announced that Rhea Ripley will defend the Women’s World Championship against Natalya at Superstar Spectacle in India.

Superstar Spectacle will take place this Friday 9/8 at GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, India. Here is the updated lineup-

-John Cena & Seth Rollins vs. Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser

-Veer & Sanga vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

–WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Natalya