Rating/viewership for this week’s WWE Raw

Monday’s live post-Payback and Labor Day edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.704 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is up 1.61% from last week’s 1.677 million viewers for the Payback go-home episode.

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 1.96% from last week’s 0.51 key demo rating. The 0.52 key demo rating represents 673,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 0.3% from the 671,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.51 key demo rating represented.

RAW drew the ninth-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the sixth-lowest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with two other episodes. This week’s total audience was below the 2022 average, while the key demo rating was above the 2022 average. This week’s RAW viewership was up 1.61% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was up 1.96% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was down 17.03% from the same week in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 10.34% from the same week in 2022. The 2022 episode was the post-Clash at The Castle show.

Monday’s post-Payback and Labor Day edition of WWE RAW aired live from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC, with the following line-up announced head of time – red brand fallout from Payback, Jey Uso’s return to RAW as the newest roster member, The Viking Raiders vs. Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle in a Tag Team Tornado match, plus WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defending against Chad Gable, which was the main event.