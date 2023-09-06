Rating/viewership for Friday’s AEW Rampage

Friday’s taped post-All In and All Out go-home edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 372,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is up 6.9% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 348,000 viewers for the All In go-home and Fyter Fest special.

Rampage drew a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is even with the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.11 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.11 key demo rating represents 145,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 4.32% from the 139,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.11 key demo rating represented.

Rampage ranked #17 on cable TV for Friday night, according to spoilertv.com. This is up from the #23 ranking for the previous week. Rampage drew the fourteenth-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the fourth-lowest key demo rating of the year, tied with six other episodes. Friday’s viewership and key demo rating were below the 2022 averages. This past Friday’s Rampage viewership was up 6.9% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was even with the previous week.

This week’s Rampage viewership was down 23.29% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 31.25% from the previous year. The 2022 episode was the live All Out go-home show.

Friday’s post-All In and All Out go-home edition of AEW Rampage on TNT was taped earlier in the week at the NOW Arena in Chicago, IL, with full spoilers and the following line-up advertised ahead of time – fallout from All In and the go-home build for All Out, the 20-man Tag Team Battle Royal to become the new #1 contenders to the ROH Tag Team Titles as the opener, AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo and Nick Wayne vs. Kip Sabian and Gringo Loco, Adam Page vs. Bryan Keith, plus Skye Blue and Willow Nightingale vs. Taya Valkyrie and Anna Jay, which was the main event.