Pat Buck to Challenge for the NWA World Title

AEW Vice President of Talent Development Pat Buck is set to challenge for the NWA World’s Heavyweight Title at an upcoming show put on by WrestlePro, which is the promotion he owns.

WrestlePro has announced Buck vs. NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion EC3 for their event on Sunday, October 22 at the Rahway Recreation Center in Rahway, NJ. Tickets are available now, ranging from $30-$60.

The WrestlePro show will also feature AEW’s Vice President of Show & Creative Coordination QT Marshall defending his AAA Latin American Title against Gringo Loco.

The annual On The Spot Title Shot Rumble will headline the WrestlePro afternoon show on October 22. No participants have been announced for the match as of this writing, but there will be 30 entrants.

EC3 began his first reign with the NWA World’s Heavyweight Title by defeating Tyrus in a Bullrope Match at Night Two of the NWA 75th Anniversary show on August 27, with Tyrus’ career on the line. Marshall won the vacant AAA Latin American Title on August 12 by winning a Fatal 4 Way over Dralistico, Texano Jr., and Pentagon Jr.