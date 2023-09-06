News on Teddy Hart, Kenny Omega, Sami Zayn, and Josh Barnett

– Teddy Hart is set to appear in court.

Teddy Hart (real name Edward Ellsworth Annis) is due in court on Thursday, September 21, in Titusville, Florida, following his most recent arrest on July 14. Hart is facing third-degree felony charges of possession of ecstasy and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

– Kenny Omega (via The Sessions)

“One of my greatest experiences ever was being able to dorm with Sami Zayn in Japan. Hanging out during the days, doing the matches at nights then coming home and just chilling, watching old 80s and 90s action movies. I’m proud that he’s doing so well.”

– As previously noted, AEW terminated the contract of CM Punk following his backstage altercation with Jack Perry at the All In PPV event. In an official statement, AEW President Tony Khan said that he felt his life “was in danger” during the event.

Former UFC fighter Josh Barnett, who has also worked in professional wrestling, sent out the following public message regarding the recent locker room issues within AEW…

“Just a thought: Seems like the AEW locker room is in need of someone to establish some order and reign in the chaos. If Tony needs someone to keep discipline and sort out conflict, I’d be willing to take the job. I can promise you there won’t be random fights and anyone asking me if I’d like to, ‘Take it outside.’