Logan Paul’s Fiancée Nina Agdal Sues Dillon Danis, Files for Restraining Order

Dillon Danis’ incessant online trolling of Nina Agdal has driven Logan Paul’s fiancée to the point of both suing Danis and filing for a restraining order against him to make it stop.

Agdal beelined it to court Wednesday to file docs, obtained by TMZ Sports, claiming Danis has posted “despicable” things about her more than 250 times since his fight with Paul was announced earlier this summer.

In her suit, she says she’s suffered humiliation, emotional distress, and reputational harm … alleging that one post Danis made on Aug. 11, in particular, violated federal and state law.

She says as part of the post, Danis threw up a sexually explicit image of her that was taken from “a romantic encounter” she had had with a person more than 10 years ago.

“Danis posted the photograph — entirely uncensored — from his X (Twitter) account, without Plaintiff’s consent,” Agdal wrote in the suit. “Later that day, Danis reposted the explicit photograph in order to maximize the number of views it would receive.”

The 31-year-old model claims Danis only agreed to delete it after Misfits Boxing — the org. behind the Oct. 14 Danis vs. Paul tilt — threatened to cancel the fight unless he took it down.

Agdal added in the suit that many of Danis’ other posts have upset her … including a tweet he made on Aug. 28 that she says showed a video of her from more than six years ago where she talked about “her desire for intimacy during a period of celibacy.”

She claims in the suit that the vid had been stored deep in her Snapchat archive … “suggesting Danis had hacked [her] personal account or had obtained the private video from someone who had done so.”

She’s asking for unspecified damages in the suit but wants no less than $150K per violation of the federal law prohibiting the sharing of intimate images.

As for her TRO, she’s asking a judge to bar Danis from posting sexually explicit images of her going forward … in the wake of Danis’ repeated threats to release further images that could be damaging to Agdal’s reputation.

For Danis’ part, he’s been unapologetic over the posts throughout the past few weeks … saying they’ve been helping promote his upcoming fight with Paul.

Danis took to Twitter to comment on the lawsuit, saying, “Nina Adgel has filed a massive lawsuit against me. She filed a restraining order against me and is seeking prison time, so the fight is in jeopardy if I’m in jail. This is actually wild but I won’t stop fuck the system come get me. Logan Paul is a dead man walking.”