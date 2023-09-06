General Adnan passes away

Sheik Adnan Al-Kaissie, aka General Adnan, has passed away.

News of his passing spread on social media on Wednesday. He was 84 years old.

Al-Kaissie was born in Baghdad, Iraq but moved to the United States to play football for The University of Houston in the 1950s. He later transferred to Oklahoma State and became a standout wrestler.

He’d begin his pro wrestling career in the area in the late 1950s, wrestling as a Native American character named Billy White Wolf. He spent the 1960s and first half of the 70s wrestling in territories such as Hawaii, the Pacific Northwest, Texas, and Australia before landing with the WWWF in 1976.